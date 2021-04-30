Red flag warning issued for Central Virginia, Dept. of Forestry says avoid burning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Central and Eastern Virginia Friday.

In a press release officials say, the warning will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m.

This kind of warning takes effect when warm temperatures, very low humidity and stronger winds combine, presenting an increase in fire danger.

The Virginia Department of Forestry is asking residents to avoid burning during this time. Also adding to check weather reports before planning to burn after the warning is over.

In case of a fire, it’s critical to report the fire immediately to 911 to prevent creating a wildfire. For more information, you can visit DOF’s website.