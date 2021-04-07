Referendum petition drive for Rosie’s opens in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A petition drive for Rosie’s is now underway in Emporia. This is the first step in an effort to bring the gaming emporium to the city.

The Colonial Downs Group announced Tuesday that the clerk of the Greensville County Circuit Court accepted a request to circulate petitions to initiate a voter referendum. This is in accordance with the state code of Virginia that says localities that don’t have an approved pari-mutuel wagering require a voter referendum before a pari-mutuel facility can be located in their community.

“Emporia is exactly the kind of up and coming Virginia locality in which we look to operate. We know we can bring well-paying jobs, and millions in new tax revenue to the city. We can also bring a lot of fun at the same time,” Chief Operating Officer of Colonial Downs Group Aaron Gomes said in a release.

Starting Wednesday, April 7, registered voters in Emporia can sign the petition during regular business hours at the Emporia City Administration offices at 201 S. Main Street.

“This is an excellent opportunity for a great investment, and the creation of jobs and opportunities for our city. It will bring a much-needed new infusion of revenue to meet our city’s needs,” City Manager of Emporia William Johnson said. “I fully encourage all Emporia registered voters to get involved in making this change happen!”

City leaders need 400 residents to sign a petition to get the referendum on the ballot and then a majority needs to vote to pass it in November.