(WRIC) — In honor of Black History Month, Regal Cinemas and Focus Feature are offering free screenings of the movie, “Harriet,” the first feature film about Harriet Tubman.
Tickets are available at the Regal Commonwealth Stadium 20 & IMAX for two showings on February 4 and February 11. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
MORE NEWS ON ‘HARRIET’ FILM:
- How Virginia became filming location for highly-anticipated movie ‘Harriet’
- ‘It really gets the community excited’: Petersburg becoming Hollywood hot spot
- ‘Harriet,’ the first film about Tubman, premieres in Toronto
- WATCH: Locally filmed movie ‘Harriet’ releases first trailer
The film focuses on her escape from Maryland and returning raids from a year later.
The movie was filmed entirely in Virginia. Cynthia Erivo, who stars in the biopic as Harriet Tubman, has earned an Academy Award nomination for her role.
LATEST STORIES:
- New facility, but same approach for VCU baseball
- Infant in ICU after ingesting meth; couple arrested
- Man accused of setting woman on fire at traffic stop
- StormTracker 8: Showers and falling temps on Wednesday; Gutter flusher rain on Thursday
- Regal Cinemas screens ‘Harriet’ for free in honor of Black History Month