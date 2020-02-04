Regal Cinemas screens ‘Harriet’ for free in honor of Black History Month

This image released by Focus Features shows Cynthia Erivo as Harriet Tubman in a scene from “Harriet.” On Monday, Jan. 13, Erivo was nominated for an Oscar for best actress for her role in the film. (Glen Wilson/Focus Features via AP)

(WRIC) — In honor of Black History Month, Regal Cinemas and Focus Feature are offering free screenings of the movie, “Harriet,” the first feature film about Harriet Tubman.

Tickets are available at the Regal Commonwealth Stadium 20 & IMAX for two showings on February 4 and February 11. Showtimes are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The film focuses on her escape from Maryland and returning raids from a year later.

The movie was filmed entirely in Virginia. Cynthia Erivo, who stars in the biopic as Harriet Tubman, has earned an Academy Award nomination for her role.

