HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Senior Citizens Police Academy hosted by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office will be making a comeback for its 15th year.

The academy will take place from April 9 through June 18, every Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, located at 7522 County Complex Road.

The program is for seniors citizens who are at least 55 years old and are residents, business owners or county employees. In addition, all applicants must be willing to undergo a background check.

Furthermore, the academy will give participants the opportunity to have an inside view of law enforcement in Hanover County.

“The presentations will consist of a variety of law enforcement topics as well as pro-active crime prevention presentations, which will give seniors a better understanding of what members of the Sheriff’s Office do daily,” said a Hanover County Sheriff Office spokesperson. “The goal of the academy is to develop productive relationships with the seniors in our community and for the seniors to develop a better understanding of law enforcement”.

Seniors that are interested in applying for the academy are encouraged to download a PDF of the application or contact Deputy Evan Povar at ejpovar@hanovercounty.gov or at 804-365-3363.

All applications must be notarized, the deadline for applications is March 12.