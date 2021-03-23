Remarkable Women 2021: Dr. DaNika Neblett Robinson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond native Dr. DaNika Neblett Robinson loves butterflies so much that she stops whenever she sees them.

Wearing a butterfly pin as she spoke with 8News reporter Olivia Jaquith, Robinson said they remind her of life’s transformations and the beauty of change that everyone experiences.

“The person that I was at 16 is definitely not the person that I am at the age that I am,” Robinson said. “But people have been able to actually see that transformation, and that’s the beauty of all of our lives.”

Robinson’s children joined her for her graduation. (Photo: Jenae Harrington)

Robinson was a teenage mother, becoming pregnant with her first child at age 16 and her second by the time she was 21. At the time, she said her first thought was how she was going to break the news to her parents. But ultimately, she had a decision to make — one that would determine her own metamorphic journey into a butterfly.

“It was important for me to make a decision that I could live with,” Robinson said. “When I had my son, it was in the 90s and teen pregnancy was a high-rate situation. But I knew that I could not allow myself to be a statistic.”

Instead, she became a different kind of statistic, graduating from high school with honors and working to obtain five degrees in higher education: Associate in Business Administration, Bachelor in Business Administration, Bachelor in Religious Studies, Master in Public Administration, and Doctor of Education in Leadership.

“[My parents] instilled in me and my brother the importance of education, and so I wanted to make them proud in spite of life obstacles,” Robinson said. “I didn’t want them to be disappointed in the choices that I had made, recognizing that higher education is important and allows you to be successful in your career.”

Born and raised in Richmond, Robinson said that Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) found her. While working toward her doctorate, she also maintained a full-time job and cared for her family. But somehow, that was not enough.

“I was crazy enough to think it was a good idea to work on my doctorate, work on my dissertation, and author a book at the same time,” Robinson said. “The authorship gave me an opportunity to journal in another way. I was inspired to tell the stories of people that I didn’t know.”

Robinson signs copies of her book, “The Metamorphic Journey.” (Photo: Jenae Harrington)

Inspired by her own story of overcoming obstacles, Robinson penned “The Metamorphic Journey,” a tale of three women, all under the age of 20, who are pregnant.

“My purpose was to inspire another young woman that they could achieve whatever obstacle,” Robinson said. “You could be in any situation and recognizing that, in spite of that situation, that situation does not define you.”

Not a trained writer, Robinson said she wrote the book to be able to give it away. Proceeds from its sales are used to benefit her nonprofit, the Wailing Women Ministries.

Founded more than a decade ago, the nonprofit provides scholarships for women pursuing careers in STEM.

Robinson’s nonprofit, Wailing Women Ministries, provides annual scholarships to women pursuing higher education. (Photo: Jenae Harrington)

“It’s not a lot of money, but it’s enough money to be able to sustain them during their four years,” Robinson said.

Through Wailing Women Ministries, Robinson also established a day of empowerment, encouraging young women to come together for fellowship and words of wisdom.

“I wish I could give every young lady something because they deserve it,” Robinson said. “All of the applicants were invited to a day of empowerment, which was a luncheon, but they also could bring a woman who inspired them on their journey. It was important for me to do that because the words that were given to me to inspire these young women allowed those women to feel special.”

Robinson said one of her favorite parts about working in higher education is being a part of her student’s metamorphic journey. She watches them grow from freshmen to graduates.

Robinson said her ultimate goal has always been to inspire her children and make them proud. (Photo: Jenae Harrington)

“You have the egg, you have the caterpillar, you have the chrysalis, and you have the actual butterfly,” Robinson said. “What typically happens when people see people, they think that they’ve always been that way. They don’t recognize the beauty of the butterfly and what had to happen to transform them to be the person that they are.”

Robinson has not only made it her mission to inspire students around her, but also to inspire her colleagues and prepare them for whatever they want to pursue next.

“When you think about the egg phase, it’s the infancy,” she said. “When you see a caterpillar, there’s nothing pretty about a caterpillar. It’s the ugly stages of our lives, and then you have to go into the chrysalis or the cocoon phase, where you’re put into a secret place where nobody sees what’s happening. But when you emerge, you become a butterfly that is beauty that people see fluttering and they’re thinking how beautiful that is, how majestic that is, and you begin to actually think people are thinking the same thing about you.”

Robinson holds a day of empowerment through her nonprofit, Wailing Women Ministries, to encourage young women to pursue their goals, and recognize the women who inspired them. (Photo: Jenae Harrington)

No matter how hard she worked or how many degrees she obtained, Robinson said it took many years for her to stop feeling like she was being judged by others. It was only when she realized that she was the one judging herself that she was able to see the beauty in her own transformation from a teen mother to an accomplished academic.

“The most important part for me is the example that I showed to my family,” Robinson said. “In being able to transition and transform into the person that I am today, the most important part for me was to make sure that I was a good wife and that I was a good mother.”

As Robinson spoke with 8News reporter Olivia Jaquith, she wore a butterfly pin, which her husband gave her as a Christmas gift, a symbol of “The Metamorphic Journey.”

“It’s not over for me,” Robinson said. “I enjoy what I do, I enjoy leading people, I enjoy seeing the transformation, and I just enjoy inspiring people because, in doing so, that feeds my soul.”

With more than 25 years of higher education experience, Robinson said it is her goal to be a voice for those like her, those who are underrepresented, and to continue living by the words that inspire her most, written by William Shakespeare: “To thine own self be true.”