RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Dillwyn woman is putting her retirement years to good use and creating a legacy.

77-year-old Betty Glover said she has lived a full life, serving others by working for organizations providing resources and homes for the less fortunate.

She accomplished all this while juggling a large family, including nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. And while she dotes on all of her family members equally, 7-year-old Jalen and 9-year-old Devon are extra special.

No, they’re not her great-grandchildren – they’re her sons.

Glover first fostered the boys years ago, and finally adopted them in November 2021.

It was a rough go when Glover first met the two boys. Devon is autistic and non-verbal.

“They came from nothing,” said Glover. “They didn’t know how to eat with a spoon. They didn’t how to drink a cup.”

Her daughter, Betty Salisbury, feels Glover deserved to rest and enjoy the fruits of a long life, well-lived.

“My mom is 70-some years old, and I thought – this is a time for her to travel and see the world,” said Salisbury.

But foster family after foster family didn’t work out, and the boys kept being brought back.

“Nobody seem to want them…that did something [to me],” she said.

Glover knew what she needed to do, but it was easier said than done.

“This was something I thought was more than I can handle,” Glover said. “But after a while, God gave me the strength to handle that.”

Glover put in the patience, the work and the love. Now the boys are thriving in school and in life.

“Those two boys are mine. I think some of my children are a little jealous, but they are my boys,” said Glover.

“Not everybody can do the work my momma has done. If you put on them they may not be able to do it but listen to my mom’s story and how she helped people feel good about themselves. That might push somebody to say I can do that,” said Salisbury.