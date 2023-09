RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many school systems in and near the Richmond area will be closed Monday in observance of Yom Kippur.

Henrico County Public Schools, Chesterfield County Public Schools and Richmond Public Schools will all be closed on Monday, Sept. 25, due to the holiday.

For 12-month employees at Henrico Schools, staff members can opt to telework, according to a spokesperson for the school system.