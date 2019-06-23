1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Rep. Donald McEachin holds town hall on race

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community leaders and members of Congress came together for a special town hall meeting Saturday, to address the issues affecting African Americans and other races.

Held Saturday, Representative Donald McEachin and members of the Congressional Black Caucus held an event to commemorate a significant moment in black history after attending the dedication of Arthur Ashe Blvd.

“Whether it’s housing or criminal justice or just voting rights in general, the African American community is a very solid base within the democratic party but also in the United States,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “And so it’s good to have these conversations to kind of flesh out solutions for the future.”

Representative McEachins says he hopes this encourages conversations and normalcy when it comes to the history of all races that have contributed to this development of the country.

“Whether they are African American, whether they are of European descent, of Asian descent, wherever they come from, they’ve enriched America and made America a better place and those histories and that culture needs to be celebrated,” Rep. McEachin said.

Rep. McEachin says holding this town hall and having conversations allows everyone to see some of themselves in each other when looking at America’s history as a whole.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events