Rep. Donald McEachin holds town hall on race

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Community leaders and members of Congress came together for a special town hall meeting Saturday, to address the issues affecting African Americans and other races.

Held Saturday, Representative Donald McEachin and members of the Congressional Black Caucus held an event to commemorate a significant moment in black history after attending the dedication of Arthur Ashe Blvd.

“Whether it’s housing or criminal justice or just voting rights in general, the African American community is a very solid base within the democratic party but also in the United States,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “And so it’s good to have these conversations to kind of flesh out solutions for the future.”

Representative McEachins says he hopes this encourages conversations and normalcy when it comes to the history of all races that have contributed to this development of the country.

“Whether they are African American, whether they are of European descent, of Asian descent, wherever they come from, they’ve enriched America and made America a better place and those histories and that culture needs to be celebrated,” Rep. McEachin said.

Rep. McEachin says holding this town hall and having conversations allows everyone to see some of themselves in each other when looking at America’s history as a whole.