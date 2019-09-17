Rep. McEachin responds to 8News report on Legionnaires’ outbreak: ‘Our families should not be at risk’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, who represents Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, has responded to an 8News report about the 12th case of Legionnaires’ disease being discovered in Chesterfield County.

In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, McEachin says he’s “extremely concerned” about the report and that he and his staff are “monitoring the situation and stand ready and prepared to facilitate federal assistance wherever appropriate.”

Below is McEachin’s full response:

“I am extremely concerned about the reports of the Legionella bacteria being discovered across Chesterfield County. These dangerous bacteria primarily impact the most vulnerable among us: our children, our seniors and those with compromised immune systems. Our families should not be at risk and their well-being is of paramount importance to me. My staff and I are monitoring the situation and stand ready and prepared to facilitate federal assistance wherever appropriate.” Rep. A. Donald McEachin

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) said in a news release that as of September 12, there have been a dozen confirmed cases among older adults and people with certain medical conditions since May 1.

As of now, there’s no confirmed connection between the 12 confirmed cases of Legionnaires’ disease and the legionella bacteria found in at least seven Chesterfield County Schools over the summer. Still, locals are worried about how the bacteria can affect the community.

Legionnaires’ disease, which is caused by the Legionella bacteria that naturally live in lakes in streams, is a type of pneumonia, according to the VDH. The bacteria is a concern when it’s aerosolized into small droplets into private water systems — like cooling towers, hot tubs, and fountains.

8News spoke with health officials who say the bacteria is airborne and may travel up to two miles. It’s more likely to affect those over the age of 50 and those with weak immune systems, according to the VDH.

People who breathe in mist or accidentally swallow water that contains legionella are more likely to get sick. Symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, fever, and headaches, and may begin two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria.

You can find more information about Legionnaires’ disease here.

