RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. News and World Reports has released its most recent list of the best public high schools in the country and four Richmond-area school districts are represented in the top 40.

According to U.S. News, Open High School and Richmond Community High School in Richmond earned the No. 2 and No. 3 spot respectively. Open High School has a graduation rate of 98% and Richmond Community High School has a graduation rate of 100%, according to the list.

The Richmond-area school districts that made it in U.S. News’ top 40 public high schools are as follows:

Open High School (Richmond) Ranked No. 2 in Virginia, 170 nationally

Richmond Community High School (Richmond) Ranked No. 3 in Virginia, 175 nationally

Deep Run High School (Henrico County) Ranked No. 11 in Virginia, 567 nationally

Godwin High School (Henrico County) Ranked No. 24 in Virginia, 977 nationally

Glen Allen High School (Henrico County) Ranked No. 25 in Virginia, 990 nationally

Midlothian High School (Chesterfield County) Ranked No. 34 in Virginia, 1,443 nationally

Cosby High School (Chesterfield County) Ranked No. 38 in Virginia, 1,586 nationally

Atlee High School (Hanover County) Ranked No. 39 in Virginia, 1,608 nationally

The top public high school in Virginia is Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, a governor’s school located in Fairfax County. Ranked No. 5 nationally, Thomas Jefferson has a graduation rate of 100% and is the top magnet school in the country.

The full list of the top public high schools in Virginia can be found here.