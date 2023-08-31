RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — U.S. News and World Reports has released its most recent list of the best public high schools in the country and four Richmond-area school districts are represented in the top 40.
According to U.S. News, Open High School and Richmond Community High School in Richmond earned the No. 2 and No. 3 spot respectively. Open High School has a graduation rate of 98% and Richmond Community High School has a graduation rate of 100%, according to the list.
The Richmond-area school districts that made it in U.S. News’ top 40 public high schools are as follows:
- Open High School (Richmond) Ranked No. 2 in Virginia, 170 nationally
- Richmond Community High School (Richmond) Ranked No. 3 in Virginia, 175 nationally
- Deep Run High School (Henrico County) Ranked No. 11 in Virginia, 567 nationally
- Godwin High School (Henrico County) Ranked No. 24 in Virginia, 977 nationally
- Glen Allen High School (Henrico County) Ranked No. 25 in Virginia, 990 nationally
- Midlothian High School (Chesterfield County) Ranked No. 34 in Virginia, 1,443 nationally
- Cosby High School (Chesterfield County) Ranked No. 38 in Virginia, 1,586 nationally
- Atlee High School (Hanover County) Ranked No. 39 in Virginia, 1,608 nationally
The top public high school in Virginia is Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, a governor’s school located in Fairfax County. Ranked No. 5 nationally, Thomas Jefferson has a graduation rate of 100% and is the top magnet school in the country.
The full list of the top public high schools in Virginia can be found here.