Report: Nordstrom to close 16 full-line stores, including Short Pump location

SEATTLE (AP/WRIC) — Nordstrom plans to permanently close 16 of its 116 full-line stores, including its location at Short Pump Town Center, as it adjusts to the retail environment during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Seattle Times reports that the company didn’t identify which stores would be closed.

Local newspaper The Henrico Citizen reported via Women’s Wear Daily that the Short Pump location would be among the stores to close.

In a statement, CEO Erik Nordstrom said COVID-19 was causing the Seattle-based company to speed up digital services and implementation of things like curbside pickup and returns.

When its stores do reopen Nordstrom said it will conduct health screenings for employees and provide masks for employees and customers.

