Report of person with ‘high-powered weapon’ in woods puts 3 Mecklenburg County schools on lockdown

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three schools in the South Hill area of Mecklenburg County have been placed on lockdown due to reports of an individual in the woods with a ‘high-powered weapon.’

Mecklenburg County Public Schools said Park View High School, Park View Middle School and South Hill Elementary were all placed on lockdown at around 1:30 p.m., per the sheriff’s office recommendation.

Dismissal time for those schools is pending the sheriff’s office’s investigation.

“The concern is an individual in the vicinity of Park View H. S. in the woods across from the school in possession of a high powered weapon,” the school district posted on Facebook. “At this time, all other schools in the county not impacted by this event will be released at their regular dismissal time.”

Park View H.S.’s football game with Windsor that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed.

