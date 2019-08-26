Rescue crews search for missing boater along Rappahannock River

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A search is underway for a missing boater along the Rappahannock River in Caroline County.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries is leading the search. They said a boat hit something, possibly a sand bar, near Portobago Bay and overturned Sunday afternoon.

They said one person was rescued and one was not. The search for the missing person lasted all afternoon and evening.

8News spoke to a family member who said the missing boater is 30-year-old Adam R. Napier.

They said Napier has a five-month-old daughter, “whom he loves dearly.”

Another family member tells 8News Napier is a, “really sweet person,” and is an experienced fisher.

They said the friend Napier was with saw him surface above the water two times, and then he did not come back up.

The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will resume the search at 9 a.m. Monday.