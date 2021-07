RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is dropping the reservations it required for a visit since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The theme park made the announcement official on its Facebook page on Friday.

Busch Gardens dropped its mask requirement two months ago.

The park is open from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. these days with “Summer Nights” concerts on the weekends. The musical guest on July 17 is En Vogue.