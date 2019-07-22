1  of  3
Breaking News
Victim identified in Petersburg deadly shooting Soldier killed by falling tree at Fort Pickett Crash closes all eastbound lanes of I-64 in Goochland

Residents can weigh in on Arthur Ashe Boulevard redevelopment Tuesday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One month after the unveiling of Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond City Councilwoman Kim Gray is hosting a meeting about redevelopment along the street.

Gray’s office said she will be in attendance, along with representatives from the Richmond Department of Planning and Development Review. City officials will listen to ideas, concerns and comments from residents and business owners along Ashe Boulevard.

Tuesday’s meeting will have a particular focus on the section from West Broad Street to Westwood Avenue.

The meeting runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events