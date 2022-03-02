CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An unidentified person was recovered in Swift Creek Reservoir Wednesday afternoon, and although Chesterfield Police has not yet identified the body, local residents hope it does not belong to a young man who went missing from their neighborhood in January.

Residents at a Woodlake area apartment complex gathered in shock, after authorities recovered the man’s body shortly after 2 p.m.

Judy Lorello and Francine Martin, who live nearby, said they did not see a body today, but they saw two people on the water nearby.

“I saw a fishing boat, a fisherman boat with the two men fishing,” Lorello said.

Residents told 8News they were concerned 19-year-old Andrew L. Zilius Jr. was the person found dead.

Police reported Zilius Jr. missing in mid-January, and said he was last seen Jan. 16, after he left his home on foot without his cell phone.

A “missing” poster of Zilius Jr.’s face was posted a few yards away from where police roped off the shoreline.

Missing poster of Andrew Zilius

Neighbors spoke of Zilius Jr. as “very polite,” and remembered instances of when he helped them cover their boat and carry packages for them.

This was not the first time Zilius Jr. has been reported missing He went missing at the age of 18 last November, and was found safe the next day.

Zilius Jr.’s mother, Sarah Howe Zilius, died on February 19, just over a month after her son went missing. Her memorial service will be held Friday, March 4.

8News previously reported on the death of Zilius Jr.’s father, Andrew L. Zilius, whose identity was confirmed by Chesterfield Police after remains were discovered at the bottom of a deep embankment at the 11600 block of Busy Street in 2015.

Chesterfield Police said the body found Wednesday will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further identification and cause of death.