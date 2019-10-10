Residents could be asked to reduce water usage as Richmond DPU monitors river levels

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Utilities informed residents Thursday that a voluntary water conservation advisory could be issued if concerns of low river levels grow amid recent dry weather in Virginia.

Forecasts don’t show any significant rainfall in western Virginia or in the metro-Richmond area. The department is working with regional partners to assess the levels of the James River.

Due to recent dry weather and lack of significant rainfall, the region is monitoring the river levels. Barring significant rainfall, the region could see a call for voluntary water conservation measures. Read more: https://t.co/asKRT9dT9N — RichmondVaDPU (@UtilityBuddy) October 10, 2019

“The Richmond region is supplied water by the James River basin, the largest watershed in the State. Water levels locally are affected when there are dry conditions and lack of rainfall within the drainage basin,” Richmond DPU said. “In the event river levels in the James reach the stage for conservation measures, an advisory will be issued asking all residents in the City of Richmond and surrounding counties to voluntarily reduce water usage.”

It's water conservation season until the next significant rainfall. A shower can use up to seven gallons of water per minute, so clean up quickly! pic.twitter.com/Fr5Q6OR6DS — RichmondVaDPU (@UtilityBuddy) October 10, 2019

