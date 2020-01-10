Residents of Henrico neighborhood alarmed by recent car break-ins

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A recent rash of car break-ins and belongings stolen has left those living in a Henrico County neighborhood concerned.

Exclusive video obtained by 8News showed a person who residents of Lafayette Avenue, in Lakeside, believe broke into two cars Thursday, around 5 a.m.

“Just some kid, whatever walking down the street, popping the handles, seeing what’s open and going for it,” said break-in victim PJ Seay. “I don’t want to say I feel completely violated but it’s certainly trifling.”

This exclusive video given to me from concerned residents of one Henrico neighborhood shows the moments a person tried breaking into these cars, just minutes after getting into two others.



I spoke with the victim of this crime and have the story you’ll see only on @8NEWS. pic.twitter.com/veYBzfxle8 — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) January 10, 2020



Seay told 8News he was on his way to work at 5:45 a.m. when he got to his truck, opened the door and realized his belongings were misplaced.

“It’s messy anyway, so you really couldn’t tell all that much but you know, (I) surveyed the damage, started throwing everything back in the center counsel,” he said.

The suspect also cleaned out Seay’s Mustang. Both cars were left unlocked.

His case is considered minor, but neighbors believe this is a growing problem. Henrico Police says there have only been four car break-ins reported throughout Lakeside.

“We don’t really have any bad crimes around here, just sort of petit crimes like this, at the most,” Seay said. “Most I can see all the times. Same problems everybody else has, people just need money, I guess.”

8News spoke with other neighbors who said not all of the recent car break-ins were reported. Residents said they’re making sure to stay locked up and avoid these crimes becoming worse, however.

Police are urging people, if you do become a victim, make sure to report it.

LATEST STORIES: