Residents of Orange County warned against phone scammers

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about telephone scammers that are impersonating law enforcement.

According to a press release, the impersonators are calling residents, informing them that they have either fines, warrants or other monetary debt that needs to be paid off.

Officials say the Orange County Sheriff’s Office does not collect money.

The release is reminding residents that they are Sheriff’s Office, not a Department. Do not under any circumstances provide money or personal information to anyone that calls you saying they are a member of the Orange Sheriff’s Department/Office.

Deputies say if anyone receives a phone call from someone reporting to be from the Sheriff’s Office, feel free to contact them at their official number at (540) 672-1200.