Residents urge vigilance after deadly Belt Atlantic Apartments shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One local organization is urging residents to be vigilant after a shooting at Belt Atlantic Apartments leaves a man dead inside an apartment over the weekend.

Richmond Police said they were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a person shot just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival officers found 51-year-old Vernon Pope unresponsive with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This same complex was the scene of a mass shooting last April that claimed the life of 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah.

“This community has been hit with a lot of of hard times and a lot of trauma,” said Sherri Robinson, a member with Virginians in Action. The organization was created in the aftermath of the mass shooting, and aims to curb violence in the complex and surrounding areas.

Since that tragic day in April, Robinson said the organization has created mentor programs in hopes of getting children involved.

“It’s really a sad time again that it’s happening again to this community, but we have problems across the City of Richmond,” she said. “This community is one of our main focuses. We’ve been very committed to being a part of their healing process.”

Last April residents expressed concerns over a broken gate at one of the entrances, saying tighter security could’ve made a difference.

Tameka Webb, an asset manager with Community Preservation Partners, says the front gate is now fully operational.

“Community Preservation Partners is extremely saddened to hear about the recent shooting and death at The Belt Atlantic Apartments,” Webb said in a statement. “Security measures for the community are fully in-tact and operational, with a securely guarded main gate and protocols in place to check IDs before entry. We are committed to creating a secure and safe environment for our residents and will continue to partner closely with the Richmond Police Department along with local community groups to reach this goal.”

Robinson says more security is always a plus.

“Anything can help,” she said. “Anything that can be done to secure the complex can help.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.