Retail during a pandemic: shoe store takes to Facebook live after doors closed, workers furloughed

SHORT PUMP, Va (WRIC) — For over two weeks, Saxon Shoes in Short Pump and Fredericksburg have closed their doors, leaving another retail business searching for how to stay afloat.

“This has been pretty devastating to our entire staff as we’ve had to furlough 98 percent of everybody during this downturn,” said Gary Weiner, Saxon Shoes president.

In an attempt to drum up business, Saxon Shoes started live streaming on its Facebook page.

With a selfie stick in hand, Special Projects Coordinator Amanda Weiner shows shoes, interacts with those commenting and instructs viewers how they can get their hands on a new pair of soles.

“I have numbered every single shoe. In the first (of five) video I think we have about 300 shoes,” Amanda said.

If interested in purchasing product, customers can send a private message on Facebook, call or email the store with the number of the shoe they like and indicate shoe size.

“We’ll ship for free, we’ll do white glove curbside pickup at a distance or if you’re in the local area, we’ve got no problem dropping it off at your door too,” Amanda said.

Different seasons bring different demand for types of shoes, something Gary said is of focus because it’s unclear when traditional shoe shopping will return to normal.

“I know that if you’re in a jewelry business and you want to pull a diamond out of the case in another month it’s still that same diamond,” Gary said.

“We’re gonna pull some shoes out the wall that may have been meant for Easter, people might have worn to church and they’re not going to church. So our focus is fun, casual, athletic, get outside, keep your distance while you’re outside.”

Each Facebook live sale events features a specific category. See below for more.