Retired COVID nurse, COVID survivor continues giving as vaccination volunteer: ‘I just needed to do more’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines don’t land in people’s arms on their own. For that, we not only thank the workers assigned to help, but also the volunteers who aren’t getting paid a dime.

“A lot of our volunteers are tired, working, it doesn’t matter. They just want to give back and they want to help their communities,” said Alyssa Lewis, the Henrico and Chickahominy Medical Reserve Corps coordinator.

At Tuesday’s regional vaccination event, Henrico officials said roughly 2,400 seniors were vaccinated. Over the weekend, roughly 5,000 more were vaccinated.

At each of the events, dozens and sometimes hundreds of volunteers help the vaccination process go as smoothly as possible. From directing traffic in frigid temperatures, to checking people in, to administering the shots, to recording the data, Lewis said it couldn’t be done without the volunteers.

“Since the beginning of COVID, we’ve been hearing from our governor and our local officials to sign up for the Medical Reserve Corps. People are listening and people are doing it,” she said.

Lewis said before the pandemic, the Henrico and Chickahominy Medical Reserve Corps had a little over 300 volunteers. That number has grown to more than 1,300 volunteers since March of 2020. She said in the Richmond metro area, there are roughly 4,000 volunteers combined.

At vaccination events, most of them wear reflective orange and yellow vests. But not all wear them. Some look like Norma Russel, a recently retired registered nurse.

“Everything that everyone is doing is so important,” she said. “It’s gonna make a big difference.”

Tuesday was her first day doing data entry at the Richmond Raceway’s vaccination event.

The past year has not been easy for her. Russel said she spent nine months caring for COVID-19 patients at Johnston Willis hospital before contracting a bad case of the virus herself. Though she doesn’t believe that she got the virus from a patient, it knocked her out.

“I started to have some of the symptoms of like a COVID long-hauler and I was having a lot of problems with that,” she said. A COVID long-hauler is a patient who has long term symptoms that can be debilitating.

Because of the sickness, at 63-years-old, she ended up retiring long before she was really ready to.

“I had to make that difficult decision for my own health,” Russel said. “To step out, step away from the bedside that I had been at for 26 years. It was very hard,” she said.

However, she clearly wasn’t done giving. “My heart just felt like I just needed to do more to help,” she said. “There’s just so much that we can still do. I’m just so blessed than I’ve been able to find an outlet to be able to do this.”

Henrico health officials said as long as the vaccine supply pulls through, the Richmond area can expect several events like this each week.