Retracing her steps with 8News, woman finds lost urn pendant holding daughter’s ashes in Henrico yard

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — It has been nearly a year since Adena Dannouf lost her daughter, Chilyn.

“She was born at 26 weeks,” said Dannouf.

Chilyn stayed in the NICU for 42 days, where she unexpectedly developed an intestinal disorder. She died at six weeks old.

Dannouf’s husband gave her an urn pendant to hold Chilyn’s ashes for Mother’s Day.

“We’re doing our best to kind of live our lives and have her be a part of it, so he bought that one for me because it looks like two parents and a child,” she told 8News.

Dannouf wore the necklace every day. On Wednesday, when she and her husband were out delivering for Uber Eats in Henrico, the necklace’s chain somehow came undone.

“I realized the pendant wasn’t on there anymore,” Dannouf said, describing her feeling of panic.

Dannouf and her husband began retracing their steps. She looked in her car and went back to each location where she picked up and delivered food orders.

“Going back to the last restaurant we were at, then we left that restaurant and went to the house before that,” Dannouf explained.

Dannouf took to Facebook, hoping someone who had seen the necklace would notice the post. It started getting hundreds of shares.

“I really believe in the power of community,” she told 8News. ​

On Thursday, Dannouf took 8News Reporter Laura Perrot along to show where she looked for the missing pendant. To her surprise, she found it in the front yard of a house she had delivered to the day before.

“I didn’t think I was gonna find it!” Dannouf said, in tears. “My husband said, ‘Well, if we don’t find it, at least there’s a little more Chilyn in the world.’ But now she can be with me instead.”​

