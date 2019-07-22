1  of  3
Breaking News
Authorities respond to strong-armed robbery in Chesterfield 21-year-old shot overnight in Richmond Authorities investigating double shooting in Warsaw

Reward offered for information, return of missing Emporia man

News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the search continues for an Emporia man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon, a reward is being offered for information that leads to his return.

The family of Clarence Nix, who is listed as 5-foot-10 inches tall and roughly 145 pounds, is offering $10,000.

Nix was seen heading in the direction of Interstate-95 at Exit 13 and Otterdam Road.

Nix, who suffers from “some mental disabilities,” is considered missing and in danger because of the weather conditions in the area, the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night.

Search efforts intensified with the heat index surpassing the 100s in recent days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (434) 348-4200.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events