RIC Airport receives $3M in grant money renovations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond International Airport is expected to receive millions of dollars in funding for repairs and security updates.
The airport will receive more than $3 million in grant money. The grant is part of $800 million in federal funds allocated to airports across the country.
The grant money distributed to Richmond Airport will go towards repairs, which includes the rehabilitation of a taxiway, a deicing pad with associated facilities and the expansion of the airport apron, the area where aircraft are parked and boarded.
