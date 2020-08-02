RIC flight bound for Charlotte disrupted after passenger refuses to wear face mask

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – An American Airlines flight departing from Richmond International Airport was disrupted today after a passenger on board refused to wear a face mask.

As the plane was taxiing to the departure runway, American Airlines flight 2873 to Charlotte, N.C., returned to the gate where passengers were then told to get off the plane. Several police officers were at the gate as passengers arrived back at the terminal.

According to the captain, flight attendants approached the male passenger and asked him to put on a mask, but he refused. At the same time, another passenger got sick on the plane. The captain then decided to turn the plane around and return to the gate.

Flight attendants on board the plane later told passengers they wanted everyone off the plane just in case the situation with the disruptive passenger got out of control.

Police officers could be seen talking to the disruptive passenger in the gate area. Officers eventually left the area and the disruptive passenger walked away.

When asked about the passenger who refused to wear a face mask, the captain told 8News that these kind of disruptions are happening more and more.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates and more information.