Richmond 2020: A year in review

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — 2020 ushered in a new decade, and a new perspective on life. The regional events that unfolded throughout placed a significant mark in Richmond history books.

At the forefront, an unwelcome visitor, coronavirus, and the commonwealth’s capitol city became a catalyst for change and debate.

The turning point of the year came as a stay-at-home order was handed down in March by Governor Ralph Northam, as loved ones left too soon and uncertainty pervaded.

Frontline workers battled the coronavirus pandemic; thrust into the middle of the fight.

Essential workers provided a need in grocery stores and in lines of service work.

Neighbors stepped up by making masks in mass, classrooms were sent home, and some still found ways to safely share life experiences.

Richmond became a hub for heated debate, evident by a gun rights rally back in January, as thousands attended on and around Capitol grounds.

Following the death of George Floyd, outcry erupted in city streets, with mounting calls for police reform.

Some rioted, looted business, defaced and burned property — a Pulse transit bus notably went up in flames. Others protested peacefully, but the response at the Robert E. Lee monument became tearful after chemical irritants were deployed.

It was that incident that prompted an apology from Mayor Levar Stoney and then-Police Chief William Smith.

Smith was later ousted amid mounting questions about police use of force during demonstrations.

The interim police chief’s short tenure was marred by questions about a 2002 fatal shooting investigation in which he was involved.

Gerald Smith was sworn-in as the city’s next top cop.

Statues were toppled by rioters, which prompted an emergency order from Stoney to remove Confederate statues; a removal contract awarded to a political donor.

Statuesque symbols of the Confederacy quickly vanished. Later, the name of its sole president was voted to be stripped from Jefferson Davis Highway.

Schools and buildings bearing the names of Confederate leaders were erased.

Northam’s order to remove the towering Lee statue ended up in the courtroom, and the bronze figure’s ordered departure was stalled, pending further appeal.

Then, it was time to vote. A new opportunity to cast ballots arose from early in-person opportunities, no-excuse absentee and utilizing the postal system.

A mayor and members of congress were re-elected, and a president running for a second term was voted out of office.

The Navy Hill development proposal was killed in Richmond City Council. Later, the developers looked to Henrico County to be home to a sports arena.

The city’s skyline was tweaked after Dominion Energy imploded their old headquarters.

With the year coming to a head, vaccines arrived to usher in relief–the end to a pandemic closer, but unknown when it may come about.

Photos captured during many of these defining moments can be found here.