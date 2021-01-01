Richmond 911 operators receive more than 200 reports of random gunfire on New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As residents rang in the new year, bullets rang out across the City of Richmond.

Many community members report hearing celebratory gunfire throughout the night, leaving some like Glynis Boyd Hughes afraid for their safety.

“It reminded me of things I’ve seen in movies,” Boyd Hughes told 8News, describing the sound of the gunfire.

Boyd Hughes lives in Richmond’s Bellmeade neighborhood.

“Unfortunately, hearing gunfire in the Southside is not something new, it’s just that last night, it was especially intense,” she said.

The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications (DEC) tells 8News that between 5 p.m. Dec. 31, 2020 and 5 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021, the department received 214 reports of random gunfire.

Last year, DEC received 171 reports during that same timeframe. Over the 2019 New Year holiday, the department received 343 reports.

Boyd Hughes started hearing gunshots early in the evening Thursday. She said around 9:30 p.m., it intensified.

“It got to the point, I was doing some cooking, I stopped and I turned off all the lights,” Boyd Hughes said.

She added that having the lights off made her feel more safe during the gunfire.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith addressed the celebratory gunfire while responding to an unrelated officer-involved shooting on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s not a time to be celebratory fire during these times of pandemic,” Smith said. “It is time for us to actually just be with family and to appreciate each other and celebrate in different ways.”

“I used to work overnights and I was just thinking about people coming home and things that could happen,” Boyd Hughes said. “I’m just hoping that no one got hurt or worse. I’m really hoping that didn’t happen.”