RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools has announced that this afternoon’s after-school activities have been canceled due to severe weather.

Richmond Public Schools made the announcement in a statement released this afternoon.

“We will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates as needed,” the statement reads. “Please remember to check the RPS social media accounts and our website at www.rvaschools.net for the most up-to-date information regarding closings and delays.”

News of the cancelation follows a number of other similar announcements for various events in the Central Virginia area, as communities prepare for the incoming severe weather.