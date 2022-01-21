Richmond and Henrico COVDI-19 vaccination and testing events starting late on Saturday

A senior resident arrives at a vaccination event in Richmond, Virginia to get her COVID-19 vaccine on January 29, 2021. (Photo: 8News Reporter Alex Thorson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced mass COVID-19 vaccination and testing events will be starting late on Saturday due to inclement weather.

They said the community vaccination center at Arthur Ashe and the community testing center at Richmond Raceway will both operate from noon to 6 p.m. on Jan. 22.

RHHD said anyone with an appointment scheduled for before noon can walk in anytime during the altered hours.

You can make an appointment or find a clinic for a different day online here or by calling 804-205-3501 during business hours.