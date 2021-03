RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are looking for people to join their COVID-19 call center staff.

The health district is looking to hire people to work the COVID-19 hotline and answer questions about the virus and vaccine. To qualify for the job, you must have strong communication skills and a background in customer service.

Job Posting: Call Center Staff



To apply send a resume to Kia.Moore@vdh.virginia.gov and a short summary on your interest and availability! pic.twitter.com/cP4lvBcC1w — Richmond City Health District (@RichmondCity_HD) March 10, 2021

If you are interested, send your updated resume to Kia.Moore@VDH.Virginia.gov.