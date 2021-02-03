Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 Hotline sees all-time high call volume: ‘It exploded’

Henrico County, Va. (WRIC) — Phones are ringing off the hook at Richmond and Henrico Health District’s COVID-19 Call Centers.

Now that Virginia is in the process of vaccinating Phase 1a and 1b residents, the health district said they are getting more calls to their COVID hotline than ever.

There are three call centers located in Richmond City and Henrico County. The hotline was created in March at the beginning of the pandemic.

“The kinds of phone calls that we’ve gotten has changed, the volume has changed, the anxiety, however, has not,” said Call Center Resource Nurse Martha Joyner.

Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 Call Center Resource Nurse Martha Joyner answers questions at one of the sites.

“When the pandemic first hit, there were a lot of questions about, should I still go to work? Is it safe for me to be around my children,” explained Cat Long, public information officer for the health district.

However, now as the pandemic has evolved, Long said most of the questions coming in are about vaccines.

The hotline is averaging 600 to 800 calls per day across the three sites, according to Joyner. “It exploded, literally exploded about two weeks ago,” she told 8News.

Joyner said most of those callers ask where they can get their shot.

Call Center employees help point community members to the online vaccine interest form, will fill out the form for them if they are having trouble and help register people for vaccination events.

However, Joyner explained that sometimes those calls come with frustration. “Frustration that they can’t get an appointment or frustration that we’re not vaccinating their particular category,” she said.

The call center employees continue to provide reassurance to the community.

“We understand that you want to be vaccinated and we want to vaccinate you and as soon as we have the vaccine to do it, we’ll be able to move ahead through all of the priority groups,” Joyner said.

All three of the call centers have a nurse on staff and Spanish-speaking staff members.

Call the Richmond and Henrico Health District COVID-19 hotline at (804) 205-3501.

Find contact information for other local health districts here.