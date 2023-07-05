RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are encouraging families to register their children for school-required immunizations and physicals ahead of this upcoming school year.

Some public and private schools require students to get vaccinated before attending school.

Dr. Becca Bruhl, RHHD Advisor on Community & Children’s Health, says the summer season is a perfect time for families to get their children up-to-date on required vaccines.

“These safe and effective immunizations help keep our children and community healthy,” Bruhl said. “I encourage parents to take advantage of one of these upcoming opportunities, and help ensure your child is ready for school on day one.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises parents to keep their children up-to-date on recommended vaccine schedules for the best protection against potentially serious diseases such as measles or whooping cough.

The agency notes these diseases can be fatal so without a vaccine, a child is left at risk.

The health districts are hosting clinics for vaccinations and physicals in various locations which are listed below:

RHHD, Henrico East Clinic — 1400 N. Laburnum Ave. in Richmond

RHHD, Henrico West Clinic — 8600 Dixon Powers Drive in Henrico County

RHHD, Cary Street Clinic — 400 E. Cary St. in Richmond

RHHD, Resource Centers — Whitcomb, Creighton, Fairfield, Gilpin, Hillside, Mosby, Southwood.

Henrico Arms Community Center — 1566 Edgelawn Circle in Henrico County

For more information on registering your child, visit the RHHD website.