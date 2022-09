First patented in 1995, the original N95 masks were designed mainly for use by construction workers.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are holding a free covid test kit and mask pick-up event.

The event will run from 8 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the East Henrico Rec Center Pavilion on North Laburnum Avenue.

N-95 masks and self-swab PCR tests will be available at the event which requires no appointments and is open for all ages.

The event will be subject to cancellation during inclement weather, check the website for updates.