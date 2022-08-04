RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Health District will be hosting a School Physicals & Immunizations events for all uninsured K-12 students.

The first event for Henrico West will take place on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Henrico County Health Department, 8600 Dixon Powers Drive, Richmond. The event will run from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Masks will be required and attendees must bring a copy of their immunization record.

This event is by appointment only. Scheduled appointments are preferred as there will be limited same-day call-ahead appointments available at 804-501-4651.

There are more School Physicals & Immunizations events to come for other districts, further details are below:

Henrico East on Tuesday, Aug. 9 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 1400 N. Laburnam Ave. Call 804-652-3190 for appointments

Richmond City on Tuesday, Aug. 23 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at 400 E Cary St. Call 804-205-350 1 for appointments

Richmond City on Tuesday, Aug. 30 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at 400 E Cary St. Call 804-205-3501 for appointments

Henrico West on Friday, Sep. 2 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 8600 Dixon Powers Dr. call 804-501-4651 for appointments

Henrico East on Friday, Sep. 2 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at 1400 N. Laburnam Ave. Call 804-652-3190 for appointments



For more information and additional appointments, call 804-205-3501 or visit the Richmond City Health District’s website.