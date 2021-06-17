Richmond and Henrico health districts raise concerns over drop in childhood vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With nearly 58% of Virginia’s population with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, local health districts have begun shifting some of their focus to the troubling decline in childhood immunization rates for routine vaccinations.

Vaccinations for children plummeted during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, with restrictions and other concerns pushing families to opt against routine shots. Even though doses for children have increased since, the uptick “was not sufficient to achieve catch-up coverage,” a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

In Virginia, immunization rates for public school students went from 96% in the fall of 2019 down to 88% the following year. According to data from the state’s health department, 99% of Richmond Public Schools students had the proper vaccinations at the start of the 2019 school year. The figure dropped to 72% at the beginning of the 2020 school year.

The dip in immunizations for children has alarmed health officials and pediatricians across the country about possible outbreaks of preventable diseases, such as measles and mumps.

“In areas of low vaccination, we have seen a resurgence of these types of diseases that were pretty much eradicated,” LaWanda Dunn, a public health nursing supervisor at the Richmond City Health District, said in a weekly virtual briefing hosted by the district.

Dunn explained that getting caught up on vaccinations will help children avoid catching a preventable disease. She suggested that parents, especially those with rising kindergarteners and seventh graders, to check in with school nurses and their pediatricians to see if their child has the adequate shots for school entry and to not wait until the school year to do so.

The Richmond and Henrico health districts have immunization appointments available Monday through Thursday for those children who need vaccines for diseases besides COVID-19. Dunn said to book an appointment, those seeking to go to the Richmond City Health District can call (804) 482-5501 and people planning on going to either Henrico Health Department clinic, east or west, can call (804) 501-4651.

