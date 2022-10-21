RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With more than 70 crashes in Richmond involving people hit by cars so far in 2022, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are urging people to take extra precautions to stay safe while trick-or-treating this Halloween.

The health districts said there have been 78 crashes so far this year that have involved people being hit by cars in Richmond. On Halloween, more people are expected to be out and about walking at night while trick-or-treating.

RHHD Policy Director Ruth Morrison said drivers who are out on Halloween should pay extra attention, and slow down. Trick-or-treaters were also given advice on what they can do to make sure they stay safe.

“Going in larger groups, considering throwing a flashlight in your trick-or-treat bag or wearing some reflective clothing, and of course talking to your kids about being extra careful,” Morrison said. “As a parent myself, I know this is a constant conversation I have with my kids about being very cautious and not assuming you know a driver’s next move.”

Trick-or-treaters are advised to stay on sidewalks if available. Or consider going to an area that does have sidewalks.