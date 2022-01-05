Richmond and Henrico vaccination events cancelled Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)— A few vaccination events around Richmond have been cancelled Wednesday.

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced over Twitter Wednesday morning that two of their planned vaccination events will be cancelled due to the winter weather.

The clinics at Henrico West, and Boushall Middle School will no longer be occurring.

The following vaccination events will still be happening this week:

  • Jan. 5: Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 Laburnum Ave), 1:00pm-4:00pm
  • Jan. 6: RHHD Downtown Clinic (400 E Cary St), 1:00pm-3:00pm

