RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Less than a month after Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) closed due to a canine flu outbreak, the shelter is now dealing with more cases.

As of right now, there are two dogs that are positive for the canine influenza. The dogs are being treated and isolated from the rest of the shelter animals since the virus is airborne and easy for dogs to contract.

Christie Peters, the director of RACC, said they have been dealing with cases for about a month now. The shelter initially closed its doors on June 18 to deal with the outbreak. They reopened on July 1 with a large adoption event.

Peters said even though they are currently dealing with new cases, the shelter will not close this time. This is because the adoption event got enough animals out of the shelter and there is now enough room for isolation areas. There are also fewer cases now than the initial outbreak.

Not much is known about canine flu. While coughing, runny nose, lethargy, and fever are some symptoms of the flu, Peters said one of the dogs that tested positive was asymptomatic and showed no symptoms at all.

RACC staff are doing their best to stop the spread, as the flu spreads quickly .The shelter has been regularly testing their animals to catch cases early.

“We’re just sort of applying a broad brush — we’re testing randomly and sending respiratory panels off and we’re vaccinating everybody and just hoping that some immunity is helping,” Peters said.

All dogs at least eight weeks or older that the RACC takes in are vaccinated against the canine flu and are given a booster three weeks later. Dogs that test positive are put on Doxycycline oral medication for 10 days.

Peters said vaccines are expensive, costing $25 for a single dose.

The shelter will stay open unless cases get out of control and past the point where they can contain them.