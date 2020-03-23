Richmond animal shelter starts pet and human food bank

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Starting Monday, March 23, Richmond Animal Care and Control will have a food bank pantry in the front of its shelter.

Both pet and human non-perishable human food will be stored in the pantry for anyone to take. The pantry will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Want to help? Don’t go out and buy items or bring them from home, the shelter is trying to keep the items as sanitary as possible. Instead, order items through its amazon wish list, and send them to the RACC at 1600 Chamberlayne Ave., Richmond, VA 23222.

