Richmond announces “Triple A” assistance for small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Small business owners in Richmond can take advantage of a new city program designed to provide assistance to businesses “recovering from the consequences of the pandemic.”

“The pandemic has thrown everything it has at small businesses in Richmond,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney. “And still they are the beating heart of this city.”

The program is named after its three steps – Assess, Address, Activate – and will be administered by the city’s Office of Minority Business Development. The program is funded by federal dollars through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and will include financial assistance for some applicants.

There are criteria for eligibility, which focus on limiting the program to locally owned, small businesses. They are:

Businesses must be registered int he City of Richmond

Have no more than 50 employees

Revenue of no more than $750,000 annually

Existed for a minimum of 3 years

Registered with the State Corporation Commission

Registered with the Office of Minority Business Development

Business owners interested in the program can apply online and register for an information session with the city.