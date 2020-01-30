Richmond-area Chick-fil-A restaurants giving away free food every Monday in February

Breaking News
File photo of a Chick-fil-A restaurant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chick-fil-A lovers in Richmond, we have some good news for you!

The fast-food restaurant chain announced Thursday that participating restaurants in the Richmond-area will offer a free menu item every Monday in the month of February from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. to guests who create or log-in to their Chick-fil-A App.

App users will automatically receive the offer on their ‘rewards’ tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout. The free offer is limited to one per person.

Guests can redeem the following menu items:

  • Feb. 3: Chick-fil-A Nuggets (8-count)
  • Feb. 10: Spicy Chicken Sandwich
  • Feb. 17: Medium Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries
  • Feb. 24: Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

To find a Chick-fil-A location near you, visit here.

