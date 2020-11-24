LIST: Richmond-area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Police are looking for a man who is wanted for the attempted murder of a police officer.

The man they are looking for is Lamar Shermon Hill, 36. He is described as 5'9', 220 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left arm that says "Aunt Cathy." Police say the suspect also goes by "Forty," "Lil Forty," "Hill" and "Lamar Shermon."