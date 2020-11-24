LIST: Richmond-area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you want to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your family this Thanksgiving? Check out this list of local Richmond restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving favorites!
Bar Solita
- Thanksgiving carry-out is available for pickup Nov. 24 to 26.
- All orders must be placed by 8 p.m. to pick up the next day.
- Two packages are available starting at $59.95.
Bookbinders
- Thanksgiving dinner is $70 per adult, $17 for children.
- You can make a reservation or order a take-home Thanksgiving dinner.
- Thanksgiving menu available here.
Cracker Barrel
- Thanksgiving Heat N’ Serve Feast serves 8 to 10 people and is available now.
- Check out the menu here.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar
- Three-course meal available for dine-in or carry-out.
- Book your reservation or order your at-home experience by Nov. 24.
Howlett’s Restaurant & Tavern
- A traditional turkey with a special limited menu is available for dine-in or carry-out.
- Reservations are available for parties of up to 8 people.
- Call 804-930-1034 to reserve your spot.
- Click here to view the Thanksgiving menu.
Max’s on Broad
- Thanksgiving dinner is $32.95 per adult, $15.95 for children under 12.
- Call 804-225-0400 to make a reservation.
- Thanksgiving menu available here.
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Three-course Thanksgiving day feast is available for dine-in or carry-out.
- Reserve your holiday takeout online now, or call to place an order.
The Tobacco Company Restaurant
- Call 804-782-9555 to make a reservation.
- Thanksgiving menu available here.
Is your restaurant serving Thanksgiving dinner?
Send us an email and let us know so we can add your business to this list.