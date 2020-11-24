LIST: Richmond-area restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Thanksgiving turkey

Thanksgiving turkey with traditional sides (Photo: Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you want to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with your family this Thanksgiving? Check out this list of local Richmond restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving favorites!

Bar Solita

  • Thanksgiving carry-out is available for pickup Nov. 24 to 26.
  • All orders must be placed by 8 p.m. to pick up the next day.
  • Two packages are available starting at $59.95.

Bookbinders

  • Thanksgiving dinner is $70 per adult, $17 for children.
  • You can make a reservation or order a take-home Thanksgiving dinner.
  • Thanksgiving menu available here.

Cracker Barrel

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

Howlett’s Restaurant & Tavern

  • A traditional turkey with a special limited menu is available for dine-in or carry-out.
  • Reservations are available for parties of up to 8 people.
  • Call 804-930-1034 to reserve your spot.
  • Click here to view the Thanksgiving menu.

Max’s on Broad

  • Thanksgiving dinner is $32.95 per adult, $15.95 for children under 12.
  • Call 804-225-0400 to make a reservation.
  • Thanksgiving menu available here.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

  • Three-course Thanksgiving day feast is available for dine-in or carry-out.
  • Reserve your holiday takeout online now, or call to place an order.

The Tobacco Company Restaurant

  • Call 804-782-9555 to make a reservation.
  • Thanksgiving menu available here.

Is your restaurant serving Thanksgiving dinner?
Send us an email and let us know so we can add your business to this list.

8News’ Ultimate Holiday Event List: Things to do in Central Virginia this season
Kings Dominion reopening for outdoor holiday food event
Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter opens with COVID-19 safety guidelines in place

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events