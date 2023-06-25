RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two animal shelters in the Richmond area have temporarily closed their doors amid an outbreak of canine influenza in the community.

On Sunday, June 18, Richmond Animal Care and Control posted on their Facebook page announcing that no visitors, volunteers or fosters would be able to enter the facility for two weeks after one of their dogs tested positive for canine influenza.

Veterinary expert Cody Taylor, with Partner Veterinary Urgent Care, highlighted the impact in Richmond.

“The canine influenza has definitely hit our community,” Taylor said.

Dog owners like Keysha Coric and Catherine Prillaman recognize the importance of keeping their pets active by bringing them outdoors and to parks, but they’re still worried.

“I was concerned, obviously, because I do bring him here to a public facility,” Prillaman said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, canine influenza can cause cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge and reduced appetite in dogs, though not all infected dogs will show symptoms.

Taylor explained the importance of preventative action like vaccination.

“There’s two strains,” Taylor said. “You typically need to vaccinate for both strains.”

Most dogs recover from canine influenza within three weeks, but can develop bacterial infections which can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia, if it goes untreated.

Canine influenza known to spread among dogs extremely easily — especially in settings such as kennels or shelters. Out of an abundance of caution, the Henrico County Police Division Animal Shelter has temporarily closed as well.