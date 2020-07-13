Richmond-area teachers, parents weigh in on the school reopening debate

The conversation over how schools should reopen this fall continues. The Virginia Department of Education recently released new guidelines and school districts are getting closer to making some key decisions.

School officials in several districts will hear what parents and teachers think about reopening during meetings throughout the week.

Schools will be reopening in phases but what the first phase will look like is still up in the air.

Most school districts are considering a fully virtual option and some hybrid options with different combinations of in-person and virtual learning based on age group. One Henrico mother, Kindra Kirkeby, said she wants her children back in school.

“I believe that the science, and our situation specific to Richmond really is a good proponent for us sending our kids back five days a week,” she told 8News.

Lauren Austin has a 4-year-old going into pre-K with Richmond Public Schools. She told 8News that she believes in-person schooling is crucial for some demographics.

“For the youngest kids, they’re learning how to read, they’re developing their fine motor skills, their gross motor skills, and they really can’t learn those things through a screen,” Austin said.

The state Education Department is now suggesting that if 6 feet of space between people is not possible then school districts should mandate face coverings and a minimum of 3 feet of distance.

Luis Luna, a social studies teacher at Huguenot High School, backs a plan to open the first semester of the upcoming school year with virtual-only classes, which has already received support from the Richmond Education Association.

“Richmond city in general is home to a lot of the demographics that we know have been severely impacted by COVID-19,” Luna told 8News.

Some parents who spoke with 8News said they don’t feel comfortable with their kids going back to school until there’s a vaccine in place. Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras recently added three more possible reopening options to the mix, but said no employee would be “forced to work in-person.”