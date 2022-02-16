Richmond artist launches Monument Avenue 10k community mural art project

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, one of Richmond’s signature events, will display a public art mural at its upcoming race.

The outline for the mural was designed by local artist, Hamilton Glass, in partnership with Ukrop’s Monument Ave 10k. Glass has painted several murals throughout the city, and unveiled his newest design titled, “All In Together” at Sports Backers Stadium during a 10k kick-off event Wednesday.

“The actual mural was designed of course around the Monument 10k, but more so about how it’s more than just a race,” Glass said.

The mural is made up of 64 individual coloring sheets. Like pieces of a puzzle, when the sheets are put together they become a bigger picture.

Glass said the mural project relies on the community’s creativity. Those who wish to participate will take sheets from the mural, and color the pictures individually. People can also download the sheets online, decorate them and then upload the sheets back to the website.

“Make sure you add your voice to it, don’t just color it. Add your voice and artistic expression to it,” he said.

Glass will assemble all the sheets for its final unveiling at the Health and Fitness Expo on April 21 and 22. The inspiration for the mural draws from the meaning of the race to the Richmond community, and to the city itself.

“It’s a celebration, it’s a community spot. People come from far and wide just to celebrate it,” said Glass.

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is set for April 23.