Richmond Ballet announces it will not perform The Nutcracker this year

During the 2020 Fall Season, dancers will wear face masks which will compliment their costumes, and the choreography will be structured to make sure dancers who don’t live in the same household stay a safe distance apart from each other. (Richmond Ballet)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Ballet announced the schedule for its 2020 Fall Season with one iconic performance missing — The Nutcracker.

The Ballet announced Tuesday, Aug. 25, that it would not be putting on its annual production of The Nutcracker in Richmond or Norfolk, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“To bring The Nutcracker to life, it requires hundreds of dancers, students, musicians, production crew, and backstage personnel each performance,” a statement from the Richmond Ballet said. “Their safety, as well as that of audience members, was the Ballet’s first priority in making this difficult decision.”

Stoner Winslet, the ballet’s artistic director, said this will be the first time since 1980 that the company will not perform the holiday classic.

“Until we can once again gather in person around the Silberhaus’ enchanted Christmas tree, our entire Richmond Ballet team is dedicated to exploring new ways in which we can still bring the magic of the holidays to our community this season,” Winslet added.

The ballet will still be putting on performances this fall — but with alterations.

Rather than having audiences of 250 people, the Studio Theater will only seat 70 in order to maintain social distancing guidelines. In addition, all patrons will have to wear face masks and will be seated and dismissed from their row at designated times.

The ballet is also taking precautions to protect its performers.

Dancers will wear face masks that will compliment their costumes, and the choreography will be structured to make sure dancers who don’t live in the same household stay a safe distance apart from each other.

“I believe that now more than ever our world needs the arts,” said Winslett, “and that is why we have spent the last several months tirelessly working on safety protocols and programming that will allow us to fulfill our mission of awakening and uplifting the human spirit of both audiences and dancers. All of our audience members, whether they attend in person or virtually, can expect to see extraordinary dancing for extraordinary times.”

Here is the fall 2020 schedule:

September’s Studio Series will run from September 15-27.

October’s Studio Series will run from October 13-25.

November’s Studio Series will run from November 10-22.

For more information about ticketing visit richmondballet.com or call the box office at 804-344-0906, extension 224.

LATEST HEADLINES: