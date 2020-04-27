Richmond barbershop owner part of Gov. Northam’s ‘COVID-19 Business Task Force’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam has created a ‘COVID-19 Business Task Force‘ that addresses strategies for easing restrictions on businesses and individuals — and one industry across the state that is highly anticipated for reopening is barbershops.

Many people are missing the feeling of lounging back in a rotating leather chair for a fresh fade and trim and talking to their barber about life. High Point Barbershop owner, David Foster, was appointed as the barbershop representative for Northam’s task force.

“There is no blanket statement to go across guidelines for everyone — and they looked to the professionals in those industries to find what the specifics should be,” Foster said.

Foster said that he closed up shop before the governor’s executive order.

“We closed ahead of Northam’s executive order to close because we felt it was the right thing to do for the community,” said Foster.

Foster said he wants to be a voice for barbershops across the state to keep business moving forward, and is working to help make the smart and safe decisions for the community.

“We obviously want to open up as soon as we can, but we also understand that it’s a very volatile environment right now,” Foster said. “I think we could help set the industry standard for what’s expected for the barbershop community to safely and confidently take care of the community without people feeling uncomfortable or unsure.”

He said the time is currently indefinite for reopening, but for those in desperate need of a trim:

I say do your best to try to clean up the edges, try not to do too much, but if you do too much we will be here to fix it. And you can also get some nice hats. Hats are good.” David Foster

Here’s a list of the members of Virginia’s COVID-19 Business Task Force:

Chad Ballard , Cherrystone Campground, Cape Charles

, Cherrystone Campground, Cape Charles Katy Brown , Barter Theatre, Abington

, Barter Theatre, Abington Josh Chapman , Black Narrows Brewing, Chincoteague

, Black Narrows Brewing, Chincoteague Jenny Crittenden , Gloucester Main Street Preservation Trust, Gloucester

, Gloucester Main Street Preservation Trust, Gloucester Patrick Crute , Virginia Alliance of YMCAs, Statewide

, Virginia Alliance of YMCAs, Statewide Christy Coleman , Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, Williamsburg

, Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, Williamsburg David Foster , High Point Barber Shop, Richmond

, High Point Barber Shop, Richmond Angelyn Glasgow , Nu Image Salon, Blackstone

, Nu Image Salon, Blackstone George Hodson , Veritas Vineyard, Afton

, Veritas Vineyard, Afton Lester Johnson , Mama J’s Restaurant, Richmond

, Mama J’s Restaurant, Richmond Franky Marchard , Volvo, Pulaski

, Volvo, Pulaski Owen Matthews , Kings Dominion, Doswell

, Kings Dominion, Doswell Bill Meyer , Meyer Fitness, Norfolk

, Meyer Fitness, Norfolk Brian Moore , Amazon, Arlington/Alexandria

, Amazon, Arlington/Alexandria Brooke Mueller , Walmart, Statewide

, Walmart, Statewide Jon Norton , Great American Restaurants, Arlington/Fairfax

, Great American Restaurants, Arlington/Fairfax Alex Nyerges , Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond

, Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond Chris Ray , Center of the Universe Brewing, Ashland

, Center of the Universe Brewing, Ashland F. Dee Suarez-Diaz , ReNuew Wellness Spa LLC, Manassas

, ReNuew Wellness Spa LLC, Manassas Warren Thompson , Thompson Hospitality, Reston

, Thompson Hospitality, Reston Bruce Thompson , Gold Key PHR, Virginia Beach

, Gold Key PHR, Virginia Beach Laura Todd , Institute of Advanced Medical Aesthetics, Ashland

, Institute of Advanced Medical Aesthetics, Ashland Terri Vander Vennet, Hampton Coliseum, Hampton

LATEST HEADLINES: