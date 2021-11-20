Richmond charity makes sure area kids get a good nights sleep

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Saturday, Bridge RVA delivered 150 mattresses to kids around the City of Richmond, complete with box springs and sheets.

Josh Sawyer is the founder of Bridging RVA, the organization behind the charity drive, and he told 8News they had 45 teams out delivering mattresses on Saturday.

“Basically, we are blitzing the city of Richmond delivering brand new beds,” Sawyer said. “Complete mattress, box springs frame, linens, pillows to children in our community who are sleeping on things like sofas, floors and chairs.”

Sawyer said the project is in its seventh year, and just this year they topped 1000 mattresses delivered.

LeeAnn Sawyer is the Executive director of Bridging RVA, and she shared a story of one of the mmost touching deliveries she made, “It was afternoon when we got to the house, and he was probably four years old, and he was already dressed and ready for the day.”

“They were setting up the bed and they got the frame down and the box spring down and he comes in the room, had put his pajamas on, and he flew and jumped on that bed – and it was so hard!” she continued. “It was the first time this little kid had had a bed and he was so excited, but he didn’t understand there was a soft mattress that went on top of it.”

Tyiesha Wright was one recipient of the bedding, which went to her son, Jayden Green, who previously had to share a bed with his sister.

She said the new bed was going to be much appreciated when bedtime rolls around, “I’m looking forward to tucking them in and them not fighting over whose feet is touching who and all that.”

As for Jayden, he said he gives it “a ten out of ten.”

(Photos by Timothy Corley/WRIC)