Richmond, Chesterfield health districts team up with CDC to address COVID-19 risk in Hispanic community

Dr. Danny Avula, the director of the Richmond and Henrico health districts, plans to discuss the region's plans during a Friday press briefing in the city.

The health districts in Richmond and Chesterfield County are working together to expand outreach and services to Hispanic communities and others who have suffered disproportionately from COVID-19.

While both districts acknowledge the public health concerns remain for all residents, they noted that some are “witnessing an increased burden of cases.”

In a release sent out Friday, the Richmond City Health District cited a variety of factors leading to this difference. One circumstance listed was employment.

“Hispanics/Latinos are often employed in service industries including health care, childcare, food service, and cleaning. Due to frequent contact with the public, employment in the service sector increases risk of infection and can lead to community spread,” the release stated. “In addition, Hispanics/Latinos of low socioeconomic status may be less likely to seek testing if they are uninsured or lack access to paid sick leave.”

Virginia health officials report that Hispanics make up 32 percent of coronavirus cases in Richmond but only represent six percent of the city’s population. In Chesterfield, they account for 15 percent of all COVID-19 cases but only nine percent of the county’s population.

Response teams have been in working with Hispanic leaders and community members, the district said, in an effort improve their ability to understand and overcome any barriers to care for residents. The districts have come up with strategies to ensure this progress, including “expanding testing access and outreach, using contact tracing to identify potentially COVID-19 positive individuals, ensuring positive residents have resources to recover safely in isolation, and providing communities with masks and other resources to limit further community spread.”

The state’s health department has invited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help in the cause. The CDC has already sent a group of bilingual epidemiologists and community specialists to both districts.

